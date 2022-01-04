Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

GRAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Graybug Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Shares of Graybug Vision stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.52. Graybug Vision has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Graybug Vision by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graybug Vision Company Profile

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

