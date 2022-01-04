Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Down to $11.64

Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.64, but opened at $11.32. Grifols shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 2,598 shares trading hands.

GRFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grifols from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays cut Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grifols from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Grifols by 7.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,832,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,039,000 after acquiring an additional 601,172 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Grifols by 10.6% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,513,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,549,000 after acquiring an additional 529,928 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,754,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,513,000 after purchasing an additional 315,440 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,213,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,608 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grifols by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 3,148,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 195,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

About Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

