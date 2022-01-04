GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Up 54.8% in December

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,681,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of GrowLife stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 1,769,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.24. GrowLife has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.
About GrowLife
