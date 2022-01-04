GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Up 54.8% in December

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,681,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GrowLife stock traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 1,769,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.24. GrowLife has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05.

About GrowLife

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

