Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Up 50.0% in December

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 92,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $179.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

NYSE:ASR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.40. 13,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,452. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.24. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.32. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $212.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

