Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the November 30th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFED. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 42,387 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

GFED traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.06. 5,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $33.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.55 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.71%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

