Guggenheim Downgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Neutral

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

PINS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.63.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.30. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 58,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $3,629,122.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 526,652 shares of company stock worth $25,963,786. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.1% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

