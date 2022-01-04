H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Given New 200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HLUYY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

HLUYY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.18.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

