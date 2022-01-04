Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

HALL opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 1.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hallmark Financial Services will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.