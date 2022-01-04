Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.83% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th.
HALL opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.03. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.31.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 10.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto; excess and surplus (E&S) casualty; E&S property; professional liability; and aerospace and programs business units.
Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.