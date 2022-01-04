Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,651.20 ($35.73).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($34.67) price target on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($40.16) target price on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Halma from GBX 2,620 ($35.31) to GBX 3,030 ($40.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($34.67) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of HLMA stock traded down GBX 38 ($0.51) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 3,162 ($42.61). 243,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,067.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,941.94. Halma has a one year low of GBX 2,214 ($29.83) and a one year high of GBX 3,270 ($44.06). The stock has a market capitalization of £12.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.35 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.24%. Halma’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

