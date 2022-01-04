Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Shares Up 0.8%

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €10.02 ($11.38) and last traded at €10.02 ($11.38). 141,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.94 ($11.29).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on Hamborner REIT in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.50) price objective on Hamborner REIT in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $798.61 million and a PE ratio of 40.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €9.14 and a 200 day moving average of €9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

