Hamel Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.1% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $136.04 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.46. The stock has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

