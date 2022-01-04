Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 5,658 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $81.26.

