Hamel Associates Inc. Sells 8,619 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hamel Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novartis by 11.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Novartis by 3,751.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 101,518 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 24.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Novartis by 18.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 145,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.93. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $196.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.