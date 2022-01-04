Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Short Interest Down 88.2% in December

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. 2,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.57. Hang Seng Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.7846 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Hang Seng Bank’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Hang Seng Bank

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

