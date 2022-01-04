Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Holdings Lowered by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,231 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson comprises about 0.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $9,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,910,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,374,000 after acquiring an additional 233,330 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,682,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,854,000 after acquiring an additional 901,026 shares in the last quarter. H Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 11,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,837,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,948,000 after acquiring an additional 984,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,847,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,125,000 after acquiring an additional 852,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.31. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

