Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harrow Health Inc. owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, including an ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx. The company holds Eton Pharmaceuticals, Surface Pharmaceuticals, Melt Pharmaceuticals, Mayfield Pharmaceuticals and Radley Pharmaceuticals as subsidiaries. Harrow Health Inc., formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HROW. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Aegis started coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ HROW traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,036. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. Harrow Health has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $12.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The firm has a market cap of $232.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Harrow Health will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HROW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health in the third quarter worth $5,164,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 1,082.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 343,111 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 339.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 239,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 184,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 186.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 163,916 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in Harrow Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,861,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

