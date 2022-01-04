HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stock Position Boosted by Charter Oak Capital Management LLC

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.90.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $254.08 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $263.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $244.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.10. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

