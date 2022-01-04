Head to Head Analysis: Quotient Technology (QUOT) & Its Peers

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Quotient Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

82.5% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quotient Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -11.00 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.79

Quotient Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quotient Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 131 578 635 11 2.39

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 67.98%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 37.75%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Quotient Technology peers beat Quotient Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.