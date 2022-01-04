Head-To-Head Review: Oxbridge Re (OXBR) vs. The Competition

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ: OXBR) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Oxbridge Re to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re’s rivals have a beta of 0.80, meaning that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

13.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oxbridge Re shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oxbridge Re and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $1.21 million -$50,000.00 4.19 Oxbridge Re Competitors $12.28 billion $1.40 billion 77.43

Oxbridge Re’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re 83.06% 72.39% 64.35% Oxbridge Re Competitors 7.45% 4.47% 1.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Oxbridge Re and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxbridge Re Competitors 678 2995 2676 144 2.35

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 15.46%. Given Oxbridge Re’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Oxbridge Re has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Oxbridge Re rivals beat Oxbridge Re on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.