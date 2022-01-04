Head-To-Head Review: Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) versus REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme alerts:

78.2% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and REGENXBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A REGENXBIO $154.57 million 9.49 -$111.25 million ($5.17) -6.64

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and REGENXBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme 0 0 0 0 N/A REGENXBIO 0 3 4 1 2.75

REGENXBIO has a consensus target price of $54.75, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. Given REGENXBIO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme N/A N/A N/A REGENXBIO -228.08% -44.70% -26.35%

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Company Profile

Quantum Genomics SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. It develops drugs based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI) platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. The company develops firibastat, a monotherapy drug that is in pivotal Phase III study for the treatment of hypertension; and in Phase IIb clinical trial for heart failure. It is also developing QGC011 that is in pre-clinical phase to treat hypertension with combination therapy; and QGC006 to optimize the treatment of hypertension with a monotherapy drug. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.