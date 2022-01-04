HealthInvest Partners AB Has $1.62 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

HealthInvest Partners AB lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 82.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up approximately 2.4% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,319,000 after buying an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.4% during the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,728,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $134.76. The company had a trading volume of 97,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,800. The company has a market capitalization of $238.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $136.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

