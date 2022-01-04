Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,974,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,372 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.55% of Healthpeak Properties worth $99,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 10.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 145,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 9.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

PEAK opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

