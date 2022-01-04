Hedget Price Hits $2.51 (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Hedget has a market cap of $4.39 million and $187,219.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedget has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Hedget coin can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00005396 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00055232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hedget Profile

Hedget is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Buying and Selling Hedget

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.