HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) Receives €75.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

HeidelbergCement AG (ETR:HEI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €75.69 ($86.01).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($84.09) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.30 ($74.20) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock traded up €2.26 ($2.57) on Tuesday, hitting €61.78 ($70.20). The stock had a trading volume of 723,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,290. HeidelbergCement has a 52-week low of €56.60 ($64.32) and a 52-week high of €81.04 ($92.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.36. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €62.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €68.03.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

