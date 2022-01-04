Helmet.insure Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. Helmet.insure has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $362,246.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00063532 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.30 or 0.08219092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,275.54 or 1.00003281 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007527 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,472,186 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helmet.insure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.