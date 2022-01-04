Herc (NYSE:HRI) Stock Price Up 6%

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.95 and last traded at $163.39. Approximately 4,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 240,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.20.

HRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Herc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 2.75.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $550.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herc news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 78,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total transaction of $13,792,353.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 16.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Herc by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,287,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

