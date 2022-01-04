Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Holdings Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,140 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hess were worth $24,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its position in Hess by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hess by 519.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HES opened at $76.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 121.89 and a beta of 1.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hess’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

