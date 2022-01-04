Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Short Interest Update

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the November 30th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 53 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Holcim from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from CHF 76 to CHF 60 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

OTCMKTS:HCMLY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.47. 180,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Holcim has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

