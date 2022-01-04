Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,025,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 208,579 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $75,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Hologic by 154.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 57.61% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.36.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

