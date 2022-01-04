Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s 9th Largest Position

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 3.5% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $206.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $142.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.31.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

