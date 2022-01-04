Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 479,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.0% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.1% in the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 106,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.31.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $206.80 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

