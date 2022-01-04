Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Buys 600 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $2,692,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

