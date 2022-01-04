Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

HBNC stock opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.13. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $915.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBNC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 65.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Horizon Bancorp by 95.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.