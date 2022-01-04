Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €63.00 ($71.59) price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Shares of BOSSY stock remained flat at $$11.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. 673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,810. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.56.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $890.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

