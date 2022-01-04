HyperDAO (HDAO) Trading 14.7% Lower Over Last Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $217.09 million and $2.91 million worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0638 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperDAO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00052699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HDAO is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.