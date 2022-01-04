i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Short Interest Up 210.0% in December

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,200 shares, a growth of 210.0% from the November 30th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

IAUCF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.27. 49,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,253. i-80 Gold has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

IAUCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of i-80 Gold from C$3.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, i-80 Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.