IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 924,143 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.10% of IAMGOLD worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 43.15% of the company’s stock.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a $3.25 price target on IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE:IAG opened at $3.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG).

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.