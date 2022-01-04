Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Short Interest Down 99.4% in December

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.4% from the November 30th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICNAF remained flat at $$0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday. 61,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. Icanic Brands has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $0.65.

Icanic Brands Company Profile

Icanic Brands Company Inc operates as a cannabis branded products manufacturer in California and Nevada. It offers X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. The company markets and sells cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, and non-cannabis infused sprays, as well as infused pre-rolls.

