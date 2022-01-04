ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,306.00

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,306 ($17.60) and last traded at GBX 1,306 ($17.60), with a volume of 66368 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,268 ($17.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £894.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,262.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,169.29.

In related news, insider Gerhard Fusenig acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,155 ($15.56) per share, for a total transaction of £23,100 ($31,127.88).

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

