Idavoll Network Price Tops $0.0141 on Major Exchanges (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Idavoll Network has a total market capitalization of $11.95 million and approximately $63,891.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Idavoll Network has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Idavoll Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Idavoll Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00062547 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00073557 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,786.21 or 0.08216312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00078494 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,995.02 or 0.99812052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007514 BTC.

Idavoll Network Coin Profile

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,569,887 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idavoll Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idavoll Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idavoll Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idavoll Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idavoll Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.