Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Shares of Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.48. Ideanomics shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 45,863 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $656.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of -0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at $27,000. S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ideanomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

