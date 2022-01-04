IG Gold (IGG) Market Capitalization Hits $4.25 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IG Gold has a market cap of $4.25 million and $8,242.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000592 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00064061 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.