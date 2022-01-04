IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $55.00

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.10.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $29.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $965.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of -1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.41. IGM Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.45 and a fifty-two week high of $127.11.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that IGM Biosciences will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 1,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $68,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 73.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 745,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,017,000 after acquiring an additional 314,710 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 22.7% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,241,000 after acquiring an additional 189,760 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 33.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,920,000 after acquiring an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 312.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 87,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 66,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

