II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.40.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $71.53 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. II-VI has a 12-month low of $54.35 and a 12-month high of $100.44.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $795.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $98,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,020 shares of company stock worth $1,284,231. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 3,861.5% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,136 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,576,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of II-VI by 454.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.