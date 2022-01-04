Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Holdings Increased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,301 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $11,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 94 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $380.87 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $341.03 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.83, for a total value of $406,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,315 shares of company stock worth $5,881,925 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.70.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

