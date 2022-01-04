Illuvium (ILV) Price Reaches $1,019.37 on Major Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for $1,019.37 or 0.02175304 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a total market capitalization of $655.35 million and $37.07 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00064170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00073241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.74 or 0.08159734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00081013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,779.99 or 0.99826832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

