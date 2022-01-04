IMC Chicago LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

IMC Chicago LLC cut its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $324,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $167.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.51. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $135.06 and a 1-year high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

