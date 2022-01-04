IMC Chicago LLC Invests $2.27 Million in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 130,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.56% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1,643.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 171,197 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 37,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AAAU opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $19.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.

