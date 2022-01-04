Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) Insider Acquires £8,500.59 in Stock

Inchcape plc (LON:INCH) insider Alexandra Jensen acquired 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 917 ($12.36) per share, for a total transaction of £8,500.59 ($11,454.78).

Shares of INCH stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 909.50 ($12.26). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 858.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 847.13. Inchcape plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 630.86 ($8.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 940.50 ($12.67). The company has a market capitalization of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 48.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCH. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 910 ($12.26) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.48) price objective on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Inchcape plc operates as an automotive distributor and retailer. The company engages in the sale and distribution of new and used cars, and parts. It also provides aftersales service, body shop repairs, and parts sales; and finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and Africa.

