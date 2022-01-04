Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.75

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.75 and last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.03 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.57 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $4,542,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 488.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 174,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 61.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 429,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 163,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 24.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 406,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,834,000 after purchasing an additional 79,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

